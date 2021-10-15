Left Menu

DDMA fixes responsibility on DMs, DCPs to enforce Covid protocol during festivals

In view of upcoming festivals, all District Magistrates and counterpart District DCPs will be responsible for strict enforcement of COVID-appropriate behaviour at all places identified vulnerable for transmission of COVID19, said the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA).

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-10-2021 07:53 IST | Created: 15-10-2021 07:53 IST
DDMA fixes responsibility on DMs, DCPs to enforce Covid protocol during festivals
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In view of upcoming festivals, all District Magistrates and counterpart District DCPs will be responsible for strict enforcement of COVID-appropriate behaviour at all places identified vulnerable for transmission of COVID19, said the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA).

In a statement, the DDMA said, "The district magistrates and DCPs shall deploy sufficient number of teams for keeping utmost vigil at public places and for enforcing COVID-appropriate behaviour so as to avoid any possibility of surge in COVID-19 cases during the upcoming festival season."

The statement also said that the violators will be penalised under Sections 51 to 60 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005 and Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Taiwan defence minister says will not start a war with China

Taiwan defence minister says will not start a war with China

 Taiwan
2
NASA completes launch readiness review for Lucy Mission

NASA completes launch readiness review for Lucy Mission

 United States
3
Vaccination against COVID-19 supports a healthy pregnancy by protecting both mother and child – an immunologist explains the maternal immune response

Vaccination against COVID-19 supports a healthy pregnancy by protecting both...

 United States
4
Tiny Pacific nation beats the world with 99% COVID vaccination, says Red Cross

Tiny Pacific nation beats the world with 99% COVID vaccination, says Red Cro...

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021