Left Menu

Man held for impregnating tribal woman on pretext of marriage in Maharashtra's Palghar

A man was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly impregnating a 25-year-old tribal woman on the pretext of marrying her, said the police.

ANI | Palghar (Maharashtra) | Updated: 15-10-2021 07:54 IST | Created: 15-10-2021 07:54 IST
Man held for impregnating tribal woman on pretext of marriage in Maharashtra's Palghar
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A man was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly impregnating a 25-year-old tribal woman on the pretext of marrying her, said the police. According to police, the woman has been working on the farmland of the accused, Sagar Patil, for the past five years.

"During this period, Sagar allegedly promised to marry her and impregnated her. When the woman approached the man for marriage, Sagar declined to do so," said the police. Later, the woman and her family filed a complaint with the police.

Based on the complaint, the police registered a case and arrested the man under Sections 376 (2) (Rape) and 506 (Criminal Intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code and 3(2)(a) of the SC/ST Act. Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Taiwan defence minister says will not start a war with China

Taiwan defence minister says will not start a war with China

 Taiwan
2
NASA completes launch readiness review for Lucy Mission

NASA completes launch readiness review for Lucy Mission

 United States
3
Vaccination against COVID-19 supports a healthy pregnancy by protecting both mother and child – an immunologist explains the maternal immune response

Vaccination against COVID-19 supports a healthy pregnancy by protecting both...

 United States
4
Tiny Pacific nation beats the world with 99% COVID vaccination, says Red Cross

Tiny Pacific nation beats the world with 99% COVID vaccination, says Red Cro...

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021