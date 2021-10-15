Left Menu

Delhi Police on high alert after receiving input on terrorist attack during festive season

Delhi Police is on high alert after receiving security threat input from intelligence on the terrorist attack, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) New Delhi district Deepak Yadav on Thursday.

Updated: 15-10-2021 07:56 IST | Created: 15-10-2021 07:56 IST
Delhi police on high alert during festive season . Image Credit: ANI
Delhi Police is on high alert after receiving security threat input from intelligence on the terrorist attack, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) New Delhi district Deepak Yadav on Thursday. "Delhi Police are on high alert as they got security threat input from intelligence on the terrorist attack. After getting the inputs police increased security in the public areas like markets and malls and the police are also working on security measures," Yadav told ANI.

"However, this procedure goes on a daily basis in Delhi. But during the festivals season or on occasions like 15 August and 26 January, we start the special drives, he said. The DCP said that the police is doing surprise checking like tenants server verification drive every day.

"We are doing surprise checking like tenants server verification drive, neighbourhood watch scheme and other measures every day," he added. "All the officers are active in different areas for patrolling and checking vehicles passing through any checkpoint," Yadav said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

