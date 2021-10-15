Saudi Arabia says it hopes situation stabilizes in Lebanon
Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 15-10-2021 08:23 IST | Created: 15-10-2021 08:23 IST
- Country:
- Egypt
Saudi Arabia has followed current events in Lebanon with interest and hopes the situation stabilises as soon as possible, its foreign ministry said in a statement on Friday.
Tension over an investigation into a massive blast last year in Beirut developed into the worst street violence in more than a decade on Thursday, with six Shi'ites shot dead and gun battles reviving memories of the country's 1975-90 civil war.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Lebanon
- Saudi Arabia
- Beirut
Advertisement