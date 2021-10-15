Left Menu

Malaysia does not want Myanmar junta leader at summit if no progress - minister

Reuters | Kuala Lumpur | Updated: 15-10-2021 08:27 IST | Created: 15-10-2021 08:27 IST
Malaysia does not want Myanmar junta leader at summit if no progress - minister
  • Country:
  • Malaysia

Malaysia's Foreign Minister said on Friday his country did not want Myanmar's junta chief to attend an upcoming regional leaders' summit if no progress was made on an agreed peace plan.

Saifuddin Abdullah, speaking at a news conference, also confirmed the Myanmar junta foreign minister would attend a meeting of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) on Friday, where the issue of possibly excluding the military chief would be discussed.

He said though there was no protocol for excluding leaders in the event no consensus is reached among the member countries, there were probably other means of addressing the issue.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Taiwan defence minister says will not start a war with China

Taiwan defence minister says will not start a war with China

 Taiwan
2
NASA completes launch readiness review for Lucy Mission

NASA completes launch readiness review for Lucy Mission

 United States
3
Vaccination against COVID-19 supports a healthy pregnancy by protecting both mother and child – an immunologist explains the maternal immune response

Vaccination against COVID-19 supports a healthy pregnancy by protecting both...

 United States
4
Tiny Pacific nation beats the world with 99% COVID vaccination, says Red Cross

Tiny Pacific nation beats the world with 99% COVID vaccination, says Red Cro...

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021