Left Menu

J-K: One JCO, soldier lost their lives in ongoing counter-terrorist operation in Poonch's Mendhar

One Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO) and a soldier have lost their lives in a counter-terrorist operation which is underway in the Nar Khas forest area, Mendhar sub-division of Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, the Indian Army said on Friday.

ANI | Poonch (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 15-10-2021 09:58 IST | Created: 15-10-2021 09:58 IST
J-K: One JCO, soldier lost their lives in ongoing counter-terrorist operation in Poonch's Mendhar
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

One Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO) and a soldier have lost their lives in a counter-terrorist operation which is underway in the Nar Khas forest area, Mendhar sub-division of Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, the Indian Army said on Friday. They were injured yesterday in the ongoing counter-terrorist operation here.

Indian Army troops along with the Special Operation Group (SOG) of Jammu and Kashmir Police have launched a search operation in this dense forest. According to police, vehicular traffic has been suspended on the highway between Bhimber Gali and Surankote.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Taiwan defence minister says will not start a war with China

Taiwan defence minister says will not start a war with China

 Taiwan
2
NASA completes launch readiness review for Lucy Mission

NASA completes launch readiness review for Lucy Mission

 United States
3
Vaccination against COVID-19 supports a healthy pregnancy by protecting both mother and child – an immunologist explains the maternal immune response

Vaccination against COVID-19 supports a healthy pregnancy by protecting both...

 United States
4
Tiny Pacific nation beats the world with 99% COVID vaccination, says Red Cross

Tiny Pacific nation beats the world with 99% COVID vaccination, says Red Cro...

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021