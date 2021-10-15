Home Minister Amit Shah to visit Andaman and Nicobar Islands
Union Home Minister Amit Shah will arrive here on Friday on a three-day visit to Andaman and Nicobar Islands to take stock of various development initiatives in the archipelago, an official said.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah will arrive here on Friday on a three-day visit to Andaman and Nicobar Islands to take stock of various development initiatives in the archipelago, an official said. He will visit the National Memorial Cellular Jail and lay a wreath at the Martyrs' Column.
Shah will also visit the cell of Veer Savarkar and pay homage, the official said, adding that the union minister will attend a cultural program as part of 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav'.
On Wednesday, Shah will undertake an aerial survey of various developmental initiatives, including the Shaheed Dweep eco-tourism project and Swaraj Dweep Water Aerodrome, in the Union Territory. He will visit Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Island during the day.

