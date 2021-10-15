China's Xi to snub COP26, UK PM Johnson told - The Times
Reuters | London | Updated: 15-10-2021 11:11 IST | Created: 15-10-2021 11:08 IST
Chinese President Xi Jinping is expected to snub a crucial climate conference in Scotland, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been told, The Times reported.
Britain, which hosts the 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference of the Parties, or COP26, in Glasgow on Oct. 31-Nov 12, is seeking to get big power support for a more radical plan to tackle climate change.
