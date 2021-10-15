China's Xi to snub COP26, UK PM Johnson told - The Times

Chinese President Xi Jinping is expected to snub a crucial climate conference in Scotland, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been told, The Times reported.

Britain, which hosts the 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference of the Parties, or COP26, in Glasgow on Oct. 31-Nov 12, is seeking to get big power support for a more radical plan to tackle climate change.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)