UK's Frost says: EU must concede more on Brexit

Britain's Brexit minister David Frost said on Friday that the European Union needs to make significant change if there is to be a deal over the Northern Irish part of the Brexit divorce deal, Politico reported.

Reuters | London | Updated: 15-10-2021 11:54 IST | Created: 15-10-2021 11:53 IST
Image Credit: Wikipedia
Britain's Brexit minister David Frost said on Friday that the European Union needs to make significant change if there is to be a deal over the Northern Irish part of the Brexit divorce deal, Politico reported. Frost made clear the EU's proposals as they stand are ultimately unacceptable as London wants a major concession from Brussels on the role of Court of Justice oversight in Northern Ireland, Politico reported.

"They will need to if we are to find a solution, there needs to be a significant change if we are to get an agreed solution," Frost said in an interview with Politico. "All I can say is the governance issue needs to be addressed seriously and if the EU is willing to have a conversation about that on which they move off existing positions obviously we will be happy to have that conversation," Frost said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

