Ammunition recovered from hideout in J-K's Reasi

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 15-10-2021 11:56 IST | Created: 15-10-2021 11:56 IST
Security forces unearthed a hideout and recovered ammunition from it in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district, officials said on Friday.
At least 42 live rounds of Self Loading Rifle were recovered from the hideout in Khore village in Mahore on Thursday, they said.
Further details are awaited.
