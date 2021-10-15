Engineer, contractor held in lineman’s death case

A site engineer and contractor have been arrested in connection with the death of a lineman in a village in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district, police said Friday.

The lineman, Vishal, was electrocuted while repairing a poll on July 9 last year in Khurkan village that falls under Kairana police station.

The site engineer, Kuldeep, and contractor, Imran, were arrested and a case registered against them under Section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), Station House Officer (SHO) Premvir Rana said.

According to a complaint lodged in this regard, the lineman was directed to do the repair work without disconnecting the power lines.

The case was registered on February 21 this year, months after the incident.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)