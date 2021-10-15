Left Menu

Minor girl raped, obscene videos uploaded online

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 15-10-2021 12:07 IST | Created: 15-10-2021 12:06 IST
Minor girl raped, obscene videos uploaded online
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A minor girl was allegedly raped by a 20-year old man, who circulated her obscene photos and videos on social media in Jalore district of Rajasthan, police said Friday.

Saila Station House Officer (SHO) Jalore Dhruv Prasad said a case under relevant Sections of the Indian Penal Code, the IT Act, and the POCSO Act was registered against the accused, Mansoor, on Thursday night.

"The accused befriended the minor girl and allegedly raped her. He also shot obscene videos and photos and circulated them. He has been detained and is being interrogated," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Taiwan defence minister says will not start a war with China

Taiwan defence minister says will not start a war with China

 Taiwan
2
NASA completes launch readiness review for Lucy Mission

NASA completes launch readiness review for Lucy Mission

 United States
3
Vaccination against COVID-19 supports a healthy pregnancy by protecting both mother and child – an immunologist explains the maternal immune response

Vaccination against COVID-19 supports a healthy pregnancy by protecting both...

 United States
4
Tiny Pacific nation beats the world with 99% COVID vaccination, says Red Cross

Tiny Pacific nation beats the world with 99% COVID vaccination, says Red Cro...

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021