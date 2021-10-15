Iran condemns killing of protesters in Lebanon -Press TV

Iran condemned the killing of protesters in Lebanon, describing Thursday's shootings as seditions backed by Israel, state-run Press TV said on Twitter on Friday.

"Iran believes that the people, the government, the army, and the resistance in Lebanon will successfully overcome seditions backed by the Zionist entity," IRNA news agency quoted the Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh.

