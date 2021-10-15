Left Menu

Cop's son drives car off road, 1 dead

PTI | Jodhpur | Updated: 15-10-2021 13:27 IST | Created: 15-10-2021 13:26 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • India

One person was killed and two others injured when a speeding car allegedly hit multiple vehicles here, police said Friday.

The incident took place late Thursday night on Chopasni Road.

The deceased was identified as Sadakat Ali, who was sitting on a scooter parked off road, police said.

The car was allegedly being driven by the son of a police inspector at a very high speed, they said.

Zaid Ali (18) had borrowed the car from his neighbor and had gone on a "long drive" with two of his friends, according to police.

On his way back home, he lost balance jumping speed breakers near a private hospital, they said.

"The out-of-balance high speeding car first hit a street-side vendor, then a scooter, and finally a motorcycle. One person identified as Sadakat Ali, who was sitting on a scooter near the vendor died on the spot while two others got badly injured, one of whom is said to be in a serious condition," said a senior police officer.

The accident had such an impact that parts of vehicles came off and strewn all over the spot.

Zaid was allegedly thrashed by passers-by and family members of the victims.

Inspector Zulfikar Ali, Zaid's father, rushed to the spot when he got to know about the incident, and rescued his son from the furious crowd.

Assistant Commissioner of Police, Pratap Nagar, Neeraj Sharma said medical examination of all three occupants of the car has been done, and police are checking the CCTV footage to ascertain who was on the driving seat.

