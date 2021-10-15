Left Menu

PM Modi to visit Kedarnath on Nov 9

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be visiting Kedarnath on November 9, said Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Uttarakhand president Madan Kaushik on Friday.

ANI | Dehradun (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 15-10-2021 13:49 IST | Created: 15-10-2021 13:49 IST
PM Modi to visit Kedarnath on Nov 9
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be visiting Kedarnath on November 9, said Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Uttarakhand president Madan Kaushik on Friday. Talking to ANI over phone, Kaushik said that the detailed programme of the Prime Minister's visit to Kedarnath will come later.

This will be PM Modi's second visit to the temple during his term; the last time he visited the Kedarnath temple was in 2019. Kedarnath will be closed for devotees after Diwali for the next six months.

Earlier on September 16, the Nainital High Court lifted a stay on Chardham Yatra and allowed only fully Covid vaccinated people with a mandatory COVID-19 negative report for the annual pilgrimage. Kedarnath, Badrinath, Yamunotri and Gangotri are collectively called the Char Dham and the shrines attract lakhs of pilgrims each year.

Meanwhile, Uttarakhand is set for Assembly elections in February 2022, along with four more states. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Taiwan defence minister says will not start a war with China

Taiwan defence minister says will not start a war with China

 Taiwan
2
NASA completes launch readiness review for Lucy Mission

NASA completes launch readiness review for Lucy Mission

 United States
3
Vaccination against COVID-19 supports a healthy pregnancy by protecting both mother and child – an immunologist explains the maternal immune response

Vaccination against COVID-19 supports a healthy pregnancy by protecting both...

 United States
4
Tiny Pacific nation beats the world with 99% COVID vaccination, says Red Cross

Tiny Pacific nation beats the world with 99% COVID vaccination, says Red Cro...

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021