2 held for duping old couple of over Rs 5 crore

Two men were arrested for allegedly duping an octogenarian couple of Rs 5.24 crore on the pretext of high returns on investments, police said on Friday.

Ankit Thakur (29) and Vinod Arya (28) duped the senior couple through their firm – Ecounsellor Webtech Private Limited – which engaged in the business of website development, they said.

The duo took advantage of the blindness of the victim, who is a retired senior government servant with the Ministry of Labour. He and his wife were duped to the tune of Rs. 5.24 crore approximately on the pretext of providing high returns, police said.

A case was registered in this regard with the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Delhi Police.

Additional Commissioner of Police (EOW) RK Singh said the victim couple wanted to settle in the US with their children who are already employed and settled there. So, they decided to sell their immovable properties acquired during their lifetime for the same purpose.

''During this, they came in contact with the accused persons, who induced them through a rosy presentation of very high returns for investing the money of these sale proceeds in their company. All the money was handed over to the accused duo who in the name of website production misappropriated their money,'' he said.

For winning the confidence of the victims, they issued dated cheques from bogus accounts, which got bounced and they misappropriated the amount collected from the couple, the officer said.

''Based on the meticulous investigation and development of information, both the accused persons were arrested. They have been taken on police custody remand and further investigation in the case is in progress,'' said Singh.

Police said the accused men, who are college dropouts, are the directors and authorized signatories of the alleged company where the payments received from the victims were deposited.

