J-K: Two soldiers killed in ongoing counter-terrorist operation in Poonch

The two Army personnel who lost their lives in a counter-terrorist operation in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch have been identified as Rifleman Vikram Singh Negi and Rifleman Yogambar Singh.

ANI | Jammu (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 15-10-2021 14:57 IST | Created: 15-10-2021 14:57 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
The two Army personnel who lost their lives in a counter-terrorist operation in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch have been identified as Rifleman Vikram Singh Negi and Rifleman Yogambar Singh. According to Defence Ministry statement Jammu, two Indian Army personnel were critically injured in the operation that has been underway since Thursday in the Nar Khas forest area of Poonch's Mendhar and later succumbed to their injuries.

"A counter-terrorist operation by the Army is in progress in the area of Nar Khas Forest in Mendhar, District Poonch since the evening of October 14. During the operation, there was heavy exchange of fire and in the ensuing gunfight Rifleman Vikram Singh Negi and Rifleman Yogambar Singh were critically injured and later succumbed to their injuries," the statement said. Rifleman Negi and Rifleman Singh displayed exemplary courage, devotion and made the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty. The nation will always remain indebted to these bravehearts for their supreme sacrifice for the nation, the statement said.

Rifleman Vikram Singh Negi (26 Yrs) hailed from village Viman Gaon, Narendra Nagar, in Uttrakhand's Tehri Garhwal district. Rifleman Yogambar Singh (27) hailed from village Sankari in Chamoli district of Uttrakhand

The counter-terrorist operation in the Nar Khas Forest in Poonch's Mendhar is still underway. More details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

