Bow-and-arrow attack suspect in the care of health professionals, police say
Reuters | Oslo | Updated: 15-10-2021 14:57 IST | Created: 15-10-2021 14:57 IST
The suspect in a bow-and-arrow attack that killed five people in the Norwegian town of Kongsberg on Wednesday is in the care of health professionals, Norwegian police said on Friday.
"Braathen was on Thursday transferred into the care of health services after an assessment of his health situation," Norwegian police said in a statement.
