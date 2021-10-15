Blast hits mosque in Afghan city of Kandahar; heavy casualties - officials
A large explosion tore through a Shi'ite mosque in the southern Afghan city of Kandahar during Friday prayers, causing heavy casualties, a spokesman of the Taliban government's interior ministry said.
Qari Saeed Khosti said authorities were collecting details of the explosion, which took place days after Islamic State claimed a bombing at a Shi'ite mosque in the northern city of Kunduz that killed scores of people.
Nematullah Wafa, a former member of the local provincial council, said the blast occurred at the Imam Bargah mosque and caused heavy casualties but there were no immediate details.
