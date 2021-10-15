Left Menu

Blast hits mosque in Afghan city of Kandahar; heavy casualties - officials

Reuters | Kabul | Updated: 15-10-2021 15:06 IST | Created: 15-10-2021 15:02 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Afghanistan

A large explosion tore through a Shi'ite mosque in the southern Afghan city of Kandahar during Friday prayers, causing heavy casualties, a spokesman of the Taliban government's interior ministry said.

Qari Saeed Khosti said authorities were collecting details of the explosion, which took place days after Islamic State claimed a bombing at a Shi'ite mosque in the northern city of Kunduz that killed scores of people.

Nematullah Wafa, a former member of the local provincial council, said the blast occurred at the Imam Bargah mosque and caused heavy casualties but there were no immediate details.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

