Taliban: Explosion strikes mosque in Afghanistan's south
PTI | Kabul | Updated: 15-10-2021 15:11 IST | Created: 15-10-2021 15:08 IST
Afghanistan
- Afghanistan
An explosion struck a mosque in southern Afghanistan during the weekly Friday prayer service typically attended by large crowds of worshippers, a Taliban spokesman said.
Bilal Karimi said the explosion targeted a mosque in the southern province of Kandahar, one week after a similar attack struck north of the country. He did not provide more details and said an investigation was ongoing.
