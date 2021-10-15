Left Menu

Students shut themselves in as Norway bow-and-arrow attacker struck

A student described how he and his friends shut themselves in his bedroom as a man armed with a bow and arrow tried to get into his home during a deadly attack in the Norwegian town of Kongsberg. The attacker killed five people https://www.reuters.com/world/europe/man-kills-several-people-norway-bow-arrow-attacks-police-say-2021-10-13 and wounded three others including an off-duty police officer during his rampage on Wednesday, police said.

Reuters | Updated: 15-10-2021 15:19 IST | Created: 15-10-2021 15:17 IST
Students shut themselves in as Norway bow-and-arrow attacker struck
Representative image
  • Country:
  • Norway

A student described how he and his friends shut themselves in his bedroom as a man armed with a bow and arrow tried to get into his home during a deadly attack in the Norwegian town of Kongsberg.

The attacker killed five people and wounded three others including an off-duty police officer during his rampage on Wednesday, police said. Norwegian student Mohammed Shaban said one of his friends looked up and saw a man pushing at an open window and trying to get in.

"My friend said: 'What's happening, what's happening? Who is he?,'" the 25-year-old told Reuters. The man appeared to aim something at his friend. "We ran into the bedroom to save ourselves and I held on to the door handle... From the window I saw the man, wearing grey jeans and a white singlet. I saw him from behind." They watched as the man ran away.

Police said the man managed to get into a number of other houses and a supermarket during the attack and victims were found both indoors and outdoors. Shop worker Markus Kultima said he saw the off-duty police officer walking with an arrow in his back. The wounded officer told him to go home.

"I had to walk in the direction where that guy came from," the 23-year-old said. A court was due to decide on Friday how long police could hold a man arrested on suspicion of carrying out the attacks.

Espen Andersen Braathen, a 37-year-old Danish citizen who has lived for most of his life in the Kongsberg municipality, has acknowledged killing the victims, investigators have said. Braathen is believed to have acted alone and is cooperating with the investigation, police have said.

The suspect is currently in the care of health professionals, police said on Friday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Taiwan defence minister says will not start a war with China

Taiwan defence minister says will not start a war with China

 Taiwan
2
NASA completes launch readiness review for Lucy Mission

NASA completes launch readiness review for Lucy Mission

 United States
3
Vaccination against COVID-19 supports a healthy pregnancy by protecting both mother and child – an immunologist explains the maternal immune response

Vaccination against COVID-19 supports a healthy pregnancy by protecting both...

 United States
4
Tiny Pacific nation beats the world with 99% COVID vaccination, says Red Cross

Tiny Pacific nation beats the world with 99% COVID vaccination, says Red Cro...

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021