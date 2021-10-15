Left Menu

Police: 5 juveniles escape Louisiana jail; 1 captured

The four in the pickup truck were still unaccounted for as of early Friday.The guards suffered injuries not considered to be life-threatening.Two of the juveniles were wearing all orange, two were wearing all brown and one was wearing all black, McKneely said.

Police: 5 juveniles escape Louisiana jail; 1 captured
Five juveniles overpowered two guards at a detention center in Louisiana and escaped late Thursday, with four of the inmates taking off in a vehicle, police said.

The inmates escaped from juvenile detention center in Baton Rouge, police Sgt. L'Jean McKneely told news outlets. Four drove off in a light gold- or tan-colored Toyota pickup truck with the license plate X314899, McKneely said.

The fifth inmate ran away and was later captured, news outlets reported. The four in the pickup truck were still unaccounted for as of early Friday.

The guards suffered injuries not considered to be life-threatening.

Two of the juveniles were wearing all orange, two were wearing all brown and one was wearing all black, McKneely said. It was unclear what color the recaptured inmate had been wearing.

