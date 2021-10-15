Japan PM Kishida holds phone talks with South Korea's moon - Kyodo

New Japanese prime minister Fumio Kishida spoke with South Korean President Moon Jae-in by phone on Friday night, Kyodo news agency said.

No details were immediately available on the contents of the call.

The two neighbors have long been at odds over territorial claims and their wartime history, including compensation for Koreans forced to work in Japanese firms and military brothels during Japan's 1910-1945 colonial rule.

