Man found dead at Singhu border had no political affiliation, says Haryana Police

Haryana Police has identified the man who was found dead at the farmers' protest site at Kundli in Haryana on the Singhu Border near Delhi as Lakhbir Singh resident of village Cheema Khurd in Tarn Taran district of Punjab.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-10-2021 15:38 IST | Created: 15-10-2021 15:38 IST
Man found dead at Singhu border had no political affiliation, says Haryana Police
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
Haryana Police has identified the man who was found dead at the farmers' protest site at Kundli in Haryana on the Singhu Border near Delhi as Lakhbir Singh resident of village Cheema Khurd in Tarn Taran district of Punjab. The deceased, about 35-36 years old, who used to work as a labourer, has no criminal record or affiliation with any political party, informed Police.

According to Samyukt Kisan Morch (SKM), "A person hailing from Punjab was mutilated and murdered this morning at the Singhu Border." Earlier, on Friday morning, Deputy Superintendent of Police of Hansraj said, "At about 5 am today, Kundli police station received information about a body of a man hanged near a stage where the farmers have been protesting at the Singhu border."

"A police inspector reached the site with a team and found that the man's body only had his undergarment on and his hands and legs were chopped off. He was found hanging on a police barricade," he added. Singh was adopted by his uncle Harnam Singh when he was just six years old. He is survived by his sister, wife and three daughters. (ANI)

