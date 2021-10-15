Left Menu

Man ram-raids motorbike shop in Australia, flees on digger

A man left a trail of destruction as he used a mechanical digger to smash his way into a motorcycle shop in Queensland, Australia on Friday, then fled with two bikes dangling from the front of the vehicle.

Reuters | Sydney | Updated: 15-10-2021 16:01 IST
A man left a trail of destruction as he used a mechanical digger to smash his way into a motorcycle shop in Queensland, Australia on Friday, then fled with two bikes dangling from the front of the vehicle. Video released by police showed the digger driving into the shop window in Ipswich outside Brisbane and ripping the glass from the frame.

Officers then pursued the bright yellow vehicle which dropped the motorbikes early in the chase. Footage showed the pursuit along dark suburban streets, across embankments and onto a railway track. At one point the digger turned so sharply it lifted two wheels into the air.

Queensland police said they later arrested a man who was denied bail and charged with several offences including entering premises, trespassing on a railway and obstructing and evading police.

