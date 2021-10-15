Norway bow-and-arrow attack suspect to be held for 4 weeks initially

The man suspected of killing five people in Norway with a bow and arrow and other weapons earlier this week can be held in custody for an initial four weeks while the probe continues, a court ruled on Friday, according to news agency NTB.

Espen Andersen Braathen, a 37-year-old Danish citizen who has lived for most of his life in Norway's Kongsberg municipality where the attacks https://www.reuters.com/world/europe/man-kills-several-people-norway-bow-arrow-attacks-police-say-2021-10-13 took place, has acknowledged https://www.reuters.com/world/europe/suspect-norway-bow-and-arrow-killings-is-danish-man-police-say-2021-10-14 killing the victims, investigators have said.

Braathen is currently in the care of health services, police said. He will be subject to a psychiatric evaluation, his lawyer has said.

