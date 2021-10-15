Left Menu

Widow blames police for Maoist-husband's death

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 15-10-2021 16:07 IST | Created: 15-10-2021 16:05 IST
Widow blames police for Maoist-husband's death
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Sireesha, the widow of deceased CPI (Maoist) top leader Akkiraju Haragopal alias RK, on Friday said her husband died only because he did not have access to proper medicare as the police surrounded the forest area in Chhattisgarh where he was holed up.

"This is also a government killing, not due to ill-health," the wailing widow told reporters at her native village in Prakasam district of Andhra Pradesh.

She contradicted a statement issued by the Maoist Central Committee that said it could not save RK despite making good medical treatment available for his kidney ailment.

"How could he get treatment? He died only because he could not get timely medicare. There was no way for him to come out of the forest as it was surrounded by the police,'' Sireesha said.

She, however, maintained that she was unaware of the facts.

Sireesha, who was also an active member of the Maoist (erstwhile People's War Group), said her husband always worked for the people.

"People like RK are very rare, even in the (Maoist) party. He was a disciplined and committed leader who always fought for the wellbeing of the masses," Sireesha added.

Revolutionary Writers' Association leader Kalyana Rao, who had close acquaintance with the Maoist top leader, said RK would always remain in people's hearts, though he was physically no more.

He too said RK could not get proper medical treatment because of the police camps around the forest.

Akkiraju Haragopal (63) was born in the Palnadu area of the Guntur district of Andhra Pradesh.

A post-graduate, he initially followed the footsteps of his father and became a teacher but subsequently drifted to a revolutionary path in 1978 inspired by the tales of the Naxalbari movement.

He rose in ranks in the then PWG and became a state committee member in 1992.

Subsequently, he led the PWG in the south Telangana region for four years before getting elevated as the state secretary in the erstwhile united Andhra Pradesh in 2000 and went on to become the Central Committee member a year later.

He led the PWG in peace talks initiated by the then YS Rajasekhara Reddy government in October 2004 but later went underground again after the talks went nowhere.

Till 2014, RK worked as the CPI (Maoist) Andhra-Odisha Border Committee secretary. He became the Maoist Central Politburo member in 2018 and had been guiding the outlaws' movement in the border area.

His son Prudhvi, also a Maoist, was killed in an exchange of fire with the police in Odisha in 2018. RK himself escaped the police dragnet several times but his health deteriorated in recent years, according to the Maoist Central Committee spokesman Abhay.

He died in the early hours of October 14, Abhay said in the statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Taiwan defence minister says will not start a war with China

Taiwan defence minister says will not start a war with China

 Taiwan
2
NASA completes launch readiness review for Lucy Mission

NASA completes launch readiness review for Lucy Mission

 United States
3
Vaccination against COVID-19 supports a healthy pregnancy by protecting both mother and child – an immunologist explains the maternal immune response

Vaccination against COVID-19 supports a healthy pregnancy by protecting both...

 United States
4
Tiny Pacific nation beats the world with 99% COVID vaccination, says Red Cross

Tiny Pacific nation beats the world with 99% COVID vaccination, says Red Cro...

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021