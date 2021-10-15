Russia says Taliban confirms it will join Moscow talks next week
Representatives of the Taliban have confirmed they will take part in talks on Afghanistan in Moscow next week, Interfax news agency cited President Vladimir Putin's special representative on Afghanistan as saying on Friday.
