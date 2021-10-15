Left Menu

Maha Dy CM reviews Navi Mumbai civic body work, seeks financial discipline

PTI | Thane | Updated: 15-10-2021 16:18 IST | Created: 15-10-2021 16:15 IST
Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Friday reviewed the functioning of the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation and asked officials to bring about financial discipline in operations to ensure more funds for public works.

He told the civic chief Abhijit Banger and his team to work without being worried about political pressure from any quarter as the state government would offer all help.

Pawar, who has decided to visit the city once in two weeks to review works underway, also said discussions were on bringing down the penalty on property tax from 24 percent now to 12 percent.

