Maha: Cong corporator from Bhiwandi remanded to ACB custody in bribery case

A co-opted corporator of the Bhiwandi-Nizampur Municipal Corporation (BNMC) in Maharashtra, who was arrested for allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 50 lakh, has been remanded to the Anti-Corruption Bureau's (ACB) custody till October 20, an official said on Friday. Congress corporator Siddeshwar Kamurti (62) was produced before the judge at the district court and was remanded to ACB custody. The accused had allegedly demanded Rs 2 crore from owners of shops at a complex in the town to prevent the civic body from razing the structures, the official said. Kamurti had allegedly filed a complaint with the civic body stating that the structures were illegal, and sought the bribe to withdraw the complaint, he said.

The aggrieved shopkeepers approached the ACB's Thane unit, which laid a trap and caught the accused red-handed while accepting the bribe money of Rs 50 lakh on Wednesday, he said. Kamurti has been booked under relevant provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

