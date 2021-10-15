Left Menu

Lebanese Judges Association rejects calls for blast judge's replacement -NNA

Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 15-10-2021 16:18 IST | Created: 15-10-2021 16:18 IST
Lebanese Judges Association rejects calls for blast judge's replacement -NNA
  • Country:
  • Egypt

The Lebanese Judges Association again rejected on Friday calls to dismiss the judge heading a probe into last year's massive blast in Beirut and defended the judiciary as the "last bastion of the idea of the state", state news agency NNA reported.

The association called for the perpetrators of Thursday's shootings in Beirut, in which six Shi'ites were killed, to be quickly identified and punished, NNA added.

Also Read: Tension over Beirut blast probe nudges Lebanon into new crisis

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Taiwan defence minister says will not start a war with China

Taiwan defence minister says will not start a war with China

 Taiwan
2
NASA completes launch readiness review for Lucy Mission

NASA completes launch readiness review for Lucy Mission

 United States
3
Four youths die while fishing in Jharkhand dam

Four youths die while fishing in Jharkhand dam

 India
4
Vaccination against COVID-19 supports a healthy pregnancy by protecting both mother and child – an immunologist explains the maternal immune response

Vaccination against COVID-19 supports a healthy pregnancy by protecting both...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021