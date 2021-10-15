Left Menu

Four drown during Durga idol immersion

They were immersing the idol near Bhuteshwar temple when they drowned.Police said the four drowned as they might not have any idea about the depth of the river.The deceased were identified as Satyaprakash 22, Srikrishna 23, Rajesh 26 and his brother Ranveer Singh 24.

PTI | Dholpur | Updated: 15-10-2021 16:49 IST | Created: 15-10-2021 16:37 IST
Four drown during Durga idol immersion
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Four youths were drowned in a river during immersion of a Durga idol in the Dholpur district of Rajasthan on Friday.

The incident occurred in the Bhuteshwar area of Basedi where the victims, who hailed from Agra, had come for immersing the idol in Parvati river. They were immersing the idol near Bhuteshwar temple when they drowned.

Police said the four drowned as they might not have any idea about the depth of the river.

The deceased were identified as Satyaprakash (22), Srikrishna (23), Rajesh (26) and his brother Ranveer Singh (24). The bodies were handed over to the family members after post-mortem, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Taiwan defence minister says will not start a war with China

Taiwan defence minister says will not start a war with China

 Taiwan
2
NASA completes launch readiness review for Lucy Mission

NASA completes launch readiness review for Lucy Mission

 United States
3
Four youths die while fishing in Jharkhand dam

Four youths die while fishing in Jharkhand dam

 India
4
Vaccination against COVID-19 supports a healthy pregnancy by protecting both mother and child – an immunologist explains the maternal immune response

Vaccination against COVID-19 supports a healthy pregnancy by protecting both...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021