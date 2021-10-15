German SPD, Greens and FDP want formal coalition talks

Leaders from Germany's centre-left Social Democrats (SPD) and two smaller parties have agreed to recommend to their party bases moving into formal coalition talks, the SPD chancellor candidate Olaf Scholz said on Friday.

The Social Democrats, who came first in last month's election, the Greens and the business-friendly Free Democrats (FDP) said exploratory talks on whether they had enough in common to form a government together had been constructive.

"A new start is possible with the three parties coming together," Scholz told a news conference, saying they had agreed on a roadmap for talks.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)