German SPD, Greens and FDP want formal coalition talks
- Country:
- Germany
Leaders from Germany's centre-left Social Democrats (SPD) and two smaller parties have agreed to recommend to their party bases moving into formal coalition talks, the SPD chancellor candidate Olaf Scholz said on Friday.
The Social Democrats, who came first in last month's election, the Greens and the business-friendly Free Democrats (FDP) said exploratory talks on whether they had enough in common to form a government together had been constructive.
"A new start is possible with the three parties coming together," Scholz told a news conference, saying they had agreed on a roadmap for talks.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Social Democrats
- Olaf Scholz
- Greens
- Scholz
- Free Democrats
- Germany
ALSO READ
German FDP says coalition talks with Greens held in "good atmosphere"
German liberals and Social Democrats hold "constructive" coalition talks
German Social Democrats upbeat over coalition talks as conservatives regroup
Germany's Greens meet conservatives for crunch coalition talks
German parties look to Social Democrats to lead next govt