Germany's SPD, Greens, FDP aim to stick to debt brake - draft agreement

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 15-10-2021 17:21 IST | Created: 15-10-2021 17:04 IST
Germany's Social Democrats, the Greens, and the liberal Free Democrats have agreed to stick to the constitutional debt brake if they succeed in forming a coalition government, a draft agreement seen by Reuters on Friday showed.

The three parties also agreed to promote "super write-offs" for investments in climate protection, according to the document.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

