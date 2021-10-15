Left Menu

NCSC seeks strict action against those responsible for lynching man at farmers' protest venue

A man was lynched, his hand chopped off and the body tied to a metal barricade at a farmers protest venue at Kundli near the Delhi-Haryana border, a gruesome incident being blamed on a group of Nihangs.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-10-2021 17:34 IST | Created: 15-10-2021 17:16 IST
The National Commission for Scheduled Castes on Friday asked the Haryana Police to take strict action against those behind lynching a man at a farmers' protest venue at Kundli near the Delhi-Haryana border. NCSC chairperson Vijay Sampla also sought a preliminary report from the Haryana Police within 24 hours. A man was lynched, his hand chopped off and the body tied to a metal barricade at a farmers' protest venue at Kundli near the Delhi-Haryana border, a gruesome incident being blamed on a group of Nihangs. Sampla said the man identified as Lakhbir Singh belonged to the Scheduled Caste community.

Condemning the violence, Sampla said the NCSC has sought a preliminary report from the Haryana Police within 24 hours.

He also asked the Haryana police to take strict action in the incident.

In a video clip that has gone viral on social media platforms, some Nihangs are seen standing as the man lies on the ground in a pool of blood with his chopped off left hand lying next to him.

The Nihangs are heard in the clip saying the man has been punished for desecrating a holy book of the Sikhs.

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), an umbrella body of farmer unions that is spearheading the protests at Delhi's borders against three agriculture laws of the Centre, said a group of Nihangs has claimed responsibility for the brutal killing after the deceased allegedly attempted to desecrate the Sarbloh Granth, a holy book of the Sikhs.

