Delhi BJP launches 'Jhuggi Samman Yatra' to reach out to residents of slum clusters

Ahead of next year's municipal corporation elections, the Delhi BJP on Friday launched its 'Jhuggi Samman Yatra' from a slum settlement in Kirti Nagar here in a bid to reach out to residents of such clusters in Delhi. Party workers also registered 67 families for cooking gas connections under the Ujjwala Yojna, and 77 families under the Centre's Sukanya Yojna.

The campaign launched by the Delhi BJP ahead of municipal corporations polls early next year will cover 33 assembly segments till November 29 with an aim to reach out to residents of slum clusters in Delhi.

BJP vice president and Delhi unit in-charge, Baijyant Jay Panda, said the party and and PM Modi stand committed to the poorest of poor in the society.

''We will take Modi government's schemes and their benefits to the poorest of poor living in the jhuggi clusters during this campaign,'' he told a gathering before flagging off the campaign at Jawahar Camp in Kirti Nagar.

Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta said the workers and labourers living in the slums have made the most important contributions to the development of the city.

''Acknowledging and appreciating their contribution is the purpose of Jhuggi Samman Yatra. The men living here run Delhi's factories and trade while the women not only manage their own household but also help lakhs of middle class working as domestic helps,'' he said.

The yatra flagged off from Jawahar Camp passed through Sanjay and Indira Camp slums and culminated in the form of a rally at Chuna Bhathi Jhuggi Camp where Gupta distributed Ujwala Gas connections and Sukanya Yojna registration slips among slum dwellers. Appreciation certificates and sarees were also distributed during the event, said a Delhi BJP statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)