Left Menu

TN Governor, CM pay tributes to Kalam

On the birth anniversary of Abdul Kalam who rose to occupy the highest position of the President of India, lets resolve to eradicate poverty, which he considered as the countrys, said Stalin.Hailed as a Peoples President Kalam served as the 11th President from 2002 to 2007.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 15-10-2021 17:23 IST | Created: 15-10-2021 17:23 IST
TN Governor, CM pay tributes to Kalam
  • Country:
  • India

(Eds: adding Governor's tribute) Chennai, Oct 15 (PTI): Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi and Chief Minister M K Stalin on Friday paid tributes to A P J Abdul Kalam, former President, on his 90th birth anniversary.

Paying floral tributes to a portrait of Kalam in the Raj Bhavan here, the Governor called upon the students and youth to rejuvenate their strategies by following Kalam’s mantra of “Dream your aim to make it true.” He urged the younger generation to carry forward the former President’s mission by inculcating noble thoughts, values, patriotism and the desire to aime high. He urged the people to take a pledge to place the nation first by developing a unified thinking and focus their actions on making the nation progressive and strong.

Paying tributes to the former President, Chief Minister M K Stalin said Kalam rose to the highest position through education and perseverance.

He was born in an ordinary family and he became the country's 'Missile Man' due to education and perseverance, the Chief Minister said. “On the birth anniversary of Abdul Kalam who rose to occupy the highest position of the President of India, let’s resolve to eradicate poverty, which he considered as the country's,” said Stalin.

Hailed as a “People’s President” Kalam served as the 11th President from 2002 to 2007. He dedicated the rest of his life to education, writing and public service.

JSP NVG

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Taiwan defence minister says will not start a war with China

Taiwan defence minister says will not start a war with China

 Taiwan
2
NASA completes launch readiness review for Lucy Mission

NASA completes launch readiness review for Lucy Mission

 United States
3
Four youths die while fishing in Jharkhand dam

Four youths die while fishing in Jharkhand dam

 India
4
Vaccination against COVID-19 supports a healthy pregnancy by protecting both mother and child – an immunologist explains the maternal immune response

Vaccination against COVID-19 supports a healthy pregnancy by protecting both...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021