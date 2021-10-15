Left Menu

France: Iran must show by actions willingness to resume Vienna talks

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 15-10-2021 17:24 IST | Created: 15-10-2021 17:24 IST
Iran must show by actions its willingness to resume Vienna talks with world powers over its nuclear programme, said a spokesperson on Friday for the French Foreign Affairs Ministry.

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi has so far refused to resume indirect talks with the United States in Vienna on both sides returning to compliance with an earlier 'JCPOA' 2015 deal, under which Iran curbed its nuclear programme in return for economic sanctions relief.

