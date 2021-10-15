France: Iran must show by actions willingness to resume Vienna talks
Reuters | Paris | Updated: 15-10-2021 17:24 IST | Created: 15-10-2021 17:24 IST
- Country:
- France
Iran must show by actions its willingness to resume Vienna talks with world powers over its nuclear programme, said a spokesperson on Friday for the French Foreign Affairs Ministry.
Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi has so far refused to resume indirect talks with the United States in Vienna on both sides returning to compliance with an earlier 'JCPOA' 2015 deal, under which Iran curbed its nuclear programme in return for economic sanctions relief.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ebrahim Raisi
- Iranian
- Vienna
- Iran
- Foreign Affairs Ministry
- United States
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Beset by inflation, Iranians struggle with high food prices
Lawyers urge Iran to let Iranian American go abroad for surgery
Saudi confirms first round of talks with new Iranian government
Protest held in front of Chinese consulate in Vienna on China's national day
Iranian embassy says Israeli claim of Cyprus hit plot 'baseless'