Left Menu

3-year-old dies after tanker rams into road divider

PTI | Sambhal(Up) | Updated: 15-10-2021 17:28 IST | Created: 15-10-2021 17:28 IST
3-year-old dies after tanker rams into road divider
  • Country:
  • India

A three-year-old boy died on Friday and seven persons were injured when a tanker hit devotees sitting on a road divider here, police said.

The incident took place in the Gunnaur police station area when the devotees were returning to Bareilly after visiting the Kali Mata temple here, Superintendent of Police (SP) Chakresh Mishra said.

They were sitting on the divider as their vehicle had stopped working.

The deceased has been identified as Shivanshu (three).

The injured persons were admitted to a community health centre and later referred to Moradabad for treatment.

Police said that the driver of the tanker has been arrested.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Taiwan defence minister says will not start a war with China

Taiwan defence minister says will not start a war with China

 Taiwan
2
NASA completes launch readiness review for Lucy Mission

NASA completes launch readiness review for Lucy Mission

 United States
3
Four youths die while fishing in Jharkhand dam

Four youths die while fishing in Jharkhand dam

 India
4
Vaccination against COVID-19 supports a healthy pregnancy by protecting both mother and child – an immunologist explains the maternal immune response

Vaccination against COVID-19 supports a healthy pregnancy by protecting both...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021