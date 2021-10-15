Shah visits cellular jail in A&N Islands, pays homage to VD Savarkar

Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrived here on Friday around 3.45 pm on a three-day visit to Andaman and Nicobar Islands, where he will be taking stock of various development initiatives, a senior official said.

He was received at Veer Savarkar International Airport by Lieutenant Governor Admiral D K Joshi and MP Kuldeep Rai Sharma, along with officers of the local administration, he said.

Shah, shortly after his arrival, visited the National Memorial Cellular Jail and laid a wreath at the Martyrs' Column, the official said.

He also took a tour of VD Savarkar's cell and paid homage to the freedom fighter.

On Wednesday, Shah will undertake an aerial survey of various development initiatives, including the Shaheed Dweep eco-tourism project and Swaraj Dweep Water Aerodrome, in the Union Territory. He will also visit Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Island during the day.

Shah is expected to attend a program to be organized by A&N Police on Sunday, the official added.

