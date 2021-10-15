S.Korea's Moon calls on Japan PM Kishida to resolve wartime history issue
South Korean President Moon Jae-in told Japan's new Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Friday it was important for the Asian neighbors to resolve conflicts arising from their wartime history without damaging diplomatic ties, Moon's office said.
