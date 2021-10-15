Encounter starts in J-K's Pulwama

An encounter between security forces and terrorists started in the Wahibug area in the Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir, as per the police on Friday.

"Encounter has started at Wahibug area of Pulwama. Police & Security Forces are on the job. Further details shall follow. @JmuKmrPolice," read a tweet from the Twitter handle of Kashmir Zone Police.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)