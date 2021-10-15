Afghan official: Death toll from mosque attack climbs to 37

A hospital official says the death toll from a bombing at a Shiite mosque in southern Afghanistan has climbed to 37, with more than 70 people wounded.

Suicide bombers attacked the mosque as hundreds had gathered for Friday prayers. The attack came a week after an Islamic State affiliate carried out a similar attack in northern Afghanistan that killed 46 people.

The extremist group is more radical than the ruling Taliban and has fought them on a number of occasions.

The official confirmed the casualty toll on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to brief media.

