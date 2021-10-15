Budget and safety top criteria for Chennai households during festive season:LocalCircles

Budget and safety seems to be the top criteria for households in Chennai during the coming festive season, a study conducted by a leading community social media platform LocalCircles has revealed.

Sixty per cent of the households have opted for ''budget and value'' while shopping during the festive season while 40 per cent backed 'safety', the study said.

More than 24,000 responses were received from over 9,000 households across the city. As many as 40 per cent of the residents have said that they would like to visit the stores physically to buy, while 30 per cent responded saying that they would like to have stores have their catalogue online to order for delivery.

According to the study, 60 per cent of Chennai households will shop this festive season and are likely to do so by ordering online and via local stores for home delivery.

Smartphones and consumer electronics emerged among the big ticket purchase, with 48 per cent of the households opting for the two categories, while 26 per cent preferred white goods and appliances.

Nearly 33 per cent of the respondents said they would buy groceries and fruits, while 22 per cent said they would buy dry fruits, traditional sweets, bakery items, the study said.

About 39 per cent of the people have said they would buy apparel or clothes, while 20 per cent preferred for cosmetics and fragrances. Nearly 19 per cent said they would spend on shoes, bags.

LocalCircles said it reaches out to household consumers two-three times a year. The survey during September-October was done ahead of the festive season and focused on capturing what percentage of consumers are likely to spend during the season.

