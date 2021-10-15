Left Menu

Budget and safety top criteria for Chennai households during festive season:LocalCircles

The survey during September-October was done ahead of the festive season and focused on capturing what percentage of consumers are likely to spend during the season.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 15-10-2021 18:13 IST | Created: 15-10-2021 18:13 IST
Budget and safety top criteria for Chennai households during festive season:LocalCircles
  • Country:
  • India

Budget and safety seems to be the top criteria for households in Chennai during the coming festive season, a study conducted by a leading community social media platform LocalCircles has revealed.

Sixty per cent of the households have opted for ''budget and value'' while shopping during the festive season while 40 per cent backed 'safety', the study said.

More than 24,000 responses were received from over 9,000 households across the city. As many as 40 per cent of the residents have said that they would like to visit the stores physically to buy, while 30 per cent responded saying that they would like to have stores have their catalogue online to order for delivery.

According to the study, 60 per cent of Chennai households will shop this festive season and are likely to do so by ordering online and via local stores for home delivery.

Smartphones and consumer electronics emerged among the big ticket purchase, with 48 per cent of the households opting for the two categories, while 26 per cent preferred white goods and appliances.

Nearly 33 per cent of the respondents said they would buy groceries and fruits, while 22 per cent said they would buy dry fruits, traditional sweets, bakery items, the study said.

About 39 per cent of the people have said they would buy apparel or clothes, while 20 per cent preferred for cosmetics and fragrances. Nearly 19 per cent said they would spend on shoes, bags.

LocalCircles said it reaches out to household consumers two-three times a year. The survey during September-October was done ahead of the festive season and focused on capturing what percentage of consumers are likely to spend during the season.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Taiwan defence minister says will not start a war with China

Taiwan defence minister says will not start a war with China

 Taiwan
2
Four youths die while fishing in Jharkhand dam

Four youths die while fishing in Jharkhand dam

 India
3
NASA completes launch readiness review for Lucy Mission

NASA completes launch readiness review for Lucy Mission

 United States
4
Vaccination against COVID-19 supports a healthy pregnancy by protecting both mother and child – an immunologist explains the maternal immune response

Vaccination against COVID-19 supports a healthy pregnancy by protecting both...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021