British lawmaker Amess stabbed multiple times - Sky

Reuters | London | Updated: 15-10-2021 18:23 IST | Created: 15-10-2021 18:14 IST
A lawmaker in British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservative Party has been stabbed multiple times while meeting local constituents, Sky reported.

David Amess, who represents Southend West in Essex, eastern England, was stabbed by a man who walked into his constituency meeting, Sky said. Amess was receiving treatment at the scene for his injuries, Sky said.

