Norway bow-and-arrow attack appears to have been caused by illness, police say

The killing in Norway of five people in a bow-and-arrow attack this week appears to have been triggered by the suspect's illness, police told a news conference on Friday.

"The hypothesis that has been strengthened the most in the first days of the investigation is that the background is illness," said police inspector Per Thomas Omholt.

