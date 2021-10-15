Left Menu

Militant involved in civilian killings in Srinagar gunned down in encounter in Pulwama

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 15-10-2021 18:26 IST | Created: 15-10-2021 18:19 IST
Representative image
  • Country:
  • India

A militant involved in the recent civilian killings in Srinagar was gunned down in an encounter with security forces in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, police said.

Security forces received information about the presence of militants in the Wahibug area of Pulwama, following which a cordon and search operation was launched there, they said.

Police said the search operation turned into an encounter in which one militant was killed.

''One #terrorist of #Srinagar City involved in the recent civilian killing, neutralized in #Pulwama #encounter,'' IGP, Kashmir, Vijay Kumar tweeted.

