Left Menu

3 slaughter cows in illegal abattoir; arrested

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 15-10-2021 18:27 IST | Created: 15-10-2021 18:19 IST
3 slaughter cows in illegal abattoir; arrested
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Three people have been arrested for allegedly slaughtering many cows in an illegal slaughterhouse here, police said on Friday.

The action was taken on a complaint by Nandini Matiyani, a volunteer of the Gau Gyan Foundation, an animal rights organization, said the police.

Those arrested are the owner of the slaughterhouse, his worker, and an autorickshaw driver, who has been booked under the recently promulgated Karnataka Prevention of Slaughter and Preservation of Cattle Ordinance-2020, Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act-1960, Food Safety and Standards Act, and the Karnataka Epidemic Diseases Act.

In a video message, Matiyani said she got a tip-off that many illegal slaughterhouses were operating in the city.

She said she went to the spot at 6.30 AM today with policemen and found four cows tied outside a house, which were saved from the killing. The house is where the cattle were butchered and the carcasses hung.

Another activist Ruma Jalali told PTI that the kingpin was scot-free.

But, the police refuted the charge by saying the man whom they were calling kingpin was a respected person in the locality and was not connected to the case.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Taiwan defence minister says will not start a war with China

Taiwan defence minister says will not start a war with China

 Taiwan
2
Four youths die while fishing in Jharkhand dam

Four youths die while fishing in Jharkhand dam

 India
3
NASA completes launch readiness review for Lucy Mission

NASA completes launch readiness review for Lucy Mission

 United States
4
Vaccination against COVID-19 supports a healthy pregnancy by protecting both mother and child – an immunologist explains the maternal immune response

Vaccination against COVID-19 supports a healthy pregnancy by protecting both...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021