British lawmaker Amess stabbed, his office says
Reuters | London | Updated: 15-10-2021 18:22 IST | Created: 15-10-2021 18:22 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
British Conservative lawmaker David Amess has been stabbed, his office said on Friday.
His London office said they had no further details on the incident, which Sky News reported happened in his electoral district of Southend West, in south east England.
