Man arrested after lawmaker stabbing in eastern England

British police on Friday said a man had been arrested in eastern England after the lawmaker for the area was stabbed, adding they were not seeking other suspects. "A man's been arrested following an incident in #LeighonSea. We were called to reports of a stabbing in Eastwood Rd North shortly after 12.05pm," Essex Police said on Twitter.

"A man was arrested shortly after & we're not looking for anyone else. We'll bring you more info when we have it."

